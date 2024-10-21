Summarize Simplifying... In short Jos Buttler, England's cricket player, will miss the West Indies ODIs due to a calf injury.

Liam Livingstone will replace him as captain for the series, marking his first time in the role.

Despite Buttler's extended absence, incoming white-ball coach Brendon McCullum assures that Buttler remains a crucial part of the team's future plans.

By Parth Dhall 07:58 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies due to a persistent calf injury. The 34-year-old cricketer has been dealing with this issue for the last four months. His last competitive match was during the ICC T20 World Cup in June, where England lost to India in the semi-finals.

Participation woes

Buttler's injury impacts his participation in cricket events

Buttler's calf injury has taken a toll on his participation in several cricket events. He missed out on playing for Manchester Originals's Hundred campaign and pulled out of the T20I and ODI series against Australia in September. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has reported a "slight setback" in his recovery process, which will now see him heading straight to Barbados for the five-match T20I series starting on November 9.

New leadership

Livingstone steps up as England's ODI captain

Liam Livingstone has replaced Buttler as captain for WI ODI series. This will be his first stint in the role. Harry Brook, who had replaced Buttler for the ODIs against Australia, is currently gearing up for the 3rd Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has also been added to the squad as cover.

Future prospects

Speculations and assurances surround Buttler's international future

Buttler's extended absence has raised questions over his international future. However, England's incoming white-ball coach Brendon McCullum has assured Buttler is a key part of his plans. McCullum called Buttler an "incredibly gifted player" and a "fine leader," stressing on his role in lifting the team's morale. England's interim white-ball coach Marcus Trescothick, who is leading the Caribbean tour, also backed Buttler to reintegrate into the team successfully.