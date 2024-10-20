Sarfaraz Khan will trouble Australian bowlers Down Under: Sanjay Manjrekar
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Sarfaraz Khan's performance in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He feels that the young batter's game-changing performance, which included his maiden Test century (150 runs), highlights his potential for India's impending tour of Australia Down Under. Manjrekar shared these thoughts during a chat with ESPNcricinfo. Despite Sarfaraz's record century, India lost the series opener by eight wickets.
Sarfaraz's adaptability and technique praised by Manjrekar
Manjrekar emphasized Sarfaraz's adaptability and technique as India's biggest assets, especially against Australia's formidable pace attack. He said, "Very happy to see the way he plays fast bowlers, and he has played fast bowlers before as well against England." Manjrekar went on to add that he is imagining Sarfaraz on a "flatter pitch in Australia" where there isn't much seam movement.
A crucial knock from Sarfaraz
Sarfaraz, who scored a duck in the first innings, brought up his maiden Test century (Day 4). As per Cricbuzz, this was the 22nd instance of a batter registering a duck and a hundred in the same Test. Sarfaraz also became the third Indian with a duck and 150-plus score in the same Test for India. He departed for a 195-ball 150, having shared a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant. As a result, India scored 462 in the second innings.
Sarfaraz's audacious shots were on display in Bengaluru
Sarfaraz came out on Day 3 with a positive intent after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. He played his shots and cleared the ropes as well. Moreover, he defended well. Sarfaraz's audacious ramp shots and sweeps earned him praise.
Manjrekar anticipates Sarfaraz's impact on Australian bowlers
Manjrekar predicted Sarfaraz will give headaches to the Australian bowlers because of his shot selection. He noted, "There is certainty, there is calmness and if you see the close up of Sarfaraz, he watches the ball always on to his bat." Manjrekar further praised Sarfaraz's hand-eye coordination and said his technique isn't bad for Australia.