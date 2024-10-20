Summarize Simplifying... In short Sarfaraz Khan's impressive performance in a recent Test match, where he scored his maiden century, has caught the attention of cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sarfaraz scored 150 in the first Test against New Zealand

Sarfaraz Khan will trouble Australian bowlers Down Under: Sanjay Manjrekar

By Parth Dhall 01:01 pm Oct 20, 2024

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Sarfaraz Khan's performance in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He feels that the young batter's game-changing performance, which included his maiden Test century (150 runs), highlights his potential for India's impending tour of Australia Down Under. Manjrekar shared these thoughts during a chat with ESPNcricinfo. Despite Sarfaraz's record century, India lost the series opener by eight wickets.

Skills assessment

Sarfaraz's adaptability and technique praised by Manjrekar

Manjrekar emphasized Sarfaraz's adaptability and technique as India's biggest assets, especially against Australia's formidable pace attack. He said, "Very happy to see the way he plays fast bowlers, and he has played fast bowlers before as well against England." Manjrekar went on to add that he is imagining Sarfaraz on a "flatter pitch in Australia" where there isn't much seam movement.

Match impact

A crucial knock from Sarfaraz

Sarfaraz, who scored a duck in the first innings, brought up his maiden Test century (Day 4). As per Cricbuzz, this was the 22nd instance of a batter registering a duck and a hundred in the same Test. Sarfaraz also became the third Indian with a duck and 150-plus score in the same Test for India. He departed for a 195-ball 150, having shared a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant. As a result, India scored 462 in the second innings.

Information

Sarfaraz's audacious shots were on display in Bengaluru

Sarfaraz came out on Day 3 with a positive intent after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. He played his shots and cleared the ropes as well. Moreover, he defended well. Sarfaraz's audacious ramp shots and sweeps earned him praise.

Future prospects

Manjrekar anticipates Sarfaraz's impact on Australian bowlers

Manjrekar predicted Sarfaraz will give headaches to the Australian bowlers because of his shot selection. He noted, "There is certainty, there is calmness and if you see the close up of Sarfaraz, he watches the ball always on to his bat." Manjrekar further praised Sarfaraz's hand-eye coordination and said his technique isn't bad for Australia.