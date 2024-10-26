Summarize Simplifying... In short In the final Test match in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's spinner Noman Ali took England by storm, claiming nine wickets and leading his team to a 2-1 series victory.

Noman's impressive performance included six wickets in one innings, marking his sixth five-wicket haul in his career.

With a target of just 36 runs, Pakistan easily secured the win, losing only one wicket in the process. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was the knight in the shining armor (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Noman Ali floors England with 6/42 in Rawalpindi Test: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:21 pm Oct 26, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Pakistan spinner Noman Ali was the knight in the shining armor, taking figures worth 6/42 in the 3rd innings versus England in the third and final Test in Rawalpindi. After taking a three-fer in the first innings, Noman tore apart the English line-up with a majestic six-fer. His heroics helped Pakistan win the match by nine wickets. Here we present key details.

Bowling

Noman tears up England's batting

Pakistan spinners took 20 wickets and Noman ended up with nine scalps. He bowled 18.2 overs in the 3rd innings, clocking two maidens and conceding 42 runs. He started with the scalps of Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope. On Saturday, he broke a pivotal stand between Joe Root and Harry Brook, dismissing both players. Ben Stokes and Jack Leach were his final scalps.

Wickets

Sixth five-wicket haul for Noman

Noman claimed figures worth 3/88 and 6/42. Notably, he managed 11 wickets in the 2nd encounter in Multan. Noman finished with 20 scalps in this series. In 17 matches, Noman has raced to 67 wickets at 27.65. He picked up his sixth five-wicket haul. In three matches versus England, he has 24 scalps at 18.37. 44 of his wickets have come at home.

Information

Pakistan trounce England in Rawalpindi Test, win series 2-1

Pakistan overcame England in the third and final Test match in Rawalpindi to win the series by a 2-1 margin. Pakistan were set a target of 36 runs and they won the contest by nine wickets (37/1).