Pakistan have beaten England in the third and final Test match (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan trounce England in Rawalpindi Test, win series 2-1: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:07 pm Oct 26, 202401:07 pm

What's the story Pakistan have beaten England in the third and final Test match in Rawalpindi to win the series by a 2-1 margin. After having suffered a defeat in the opener, the hosts stepped up under Shan Masood to claim the next two matches. Pakistan were set a target of 36 runs and they won the contest by nine wickets (37/1).. Here are further details.

Summary

Summary of the contest

England scored 267 runs in the first innings, riding on an 89-run knock from the blade of Jamie Smith. Ben Duckett chipped in with 52 runs. Sajid Khan (6/128) was the star for the hosts. In response, Pakistan got to 344 after being 177/7. Saud Shakeel slammed a gritty century. England folded for 112 thereafter. Noman Ali claimed six-fer with Sajid taking four wickets.

Do you know?

England post their 2nd-lowest score versus Pakistan

England posted their 2nd-lowest score in the longest format versus Pakistan. England's lowest total is 72 at Abu Dhabi, 2012. 112/10 is now next in this list, having broken the score of 130 at The Oval, 1954.

Spinners

Pakistan's 4th instance of all 20 wickets by spinners

For the 4th time in their history, Pakistan have claimed all 20 wickets via spinners in a Test. Pakistan did so versus West Indies in Faisalabad, 1980; versus England, Lahore, 1987; versus England, Multan, 2024 and now versus England, Rawalpindi, 2024. For the third time they have done so against England in the longest format with each occasion on home soil.

Information

Starry Pakistan make these records

Pakistan secured a first home series win since 2021 after 4 Test series. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the first Test series win for Pakistan against England since November 2015. For the second time Pakistan won a 3-match Test series after losing first Test.

Do you know?

Pakistan spinners rule the roost with this record

Pakistan spinners claimed 73 wickets in the 2024 series versus England. It's the most number of wickets by spinners in Pakistan in a series. Pakistan's previous best tally was 71 scalps in the 1969-70 series.

Noman

Noman Ali claims his sixth five-wicket haul

Noman claimed figures worth 3/88 and 6/42 in Rawalpindi. Notably, he managed 11 wickets in the 2nd encounter in Multan. Noman finished with 20 scalps in this series. In 17 matches, Noman has raced to 67 wickets at 27.65. He picked up his sixth five-wicket haul with his figures worth 6/42 in the 3rd innings. In three matches versus England, he has 24 scalps.

Sajid

Sajid Khan claims 10-wicket match haul

After shining with figures worth 6/128 in the first innings, Sajid managed 4/69 in the 3rd innings to finish with 10 scalps. Notably, he took nine wickets in the previous match to finish with 19 scalps in the series. Sajid has raced to 44 scalps at 30.79. In the first innings, he took his third fifer in the format.

Shakeel

Shakeel slams majestic 134 versus England

Shakeel's 134 from 223 balls had five fours. He owns 1,406 runs from 15 matches at 56.24 (100s: 4, 50s: 7). As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus England, he has smashed 626 runs at 56.90. He slammed his maiden ton versus England (50s: 5). Shakeel has 1,019 runs at home, averaging 59.94. He registered his third ton at home (50s: 6).

Jamie

Jamie Smith scores vital 89 versus Pakistan

England's Smith made his presence felt with a knock of 89 from 119 balls to help his side recover from 118/6 in the 1st innings. His 107-run stand alongside Gus Atkinson (39) helped England get to a position of comfort. Smith's 89 and 3 took him to 637 runs at 44-plus. He hammered his fourth fifty in Tests (100s: 1).

Ducke

Ben Duckett slams 52

England batter Duckett slammed a 52-run knock versus Pakistan on Day 1 of the 3rd Test. He managed 52 from 84 balls. He smashed four fours and a six. In England's 2nd innings, he managed 12. In 29 matches, he owns 2,090 runs at 40.98. He registered his 12th fifty in the first innings (100s: 4).

Rehan

England's Rehan Ahmed claims four-fer versus Pakistan

Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the England bowlers, picking four scalps in Pakistan's score of 344. Rehan bowled 17.4 overs and claimed 4/66. He bowled two maidens. Rehan, who didn't get an opportunity in the first two matches of the series, has raced to 22 wickets from five matches at 31.22. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rehan surpassed 50 wickets in First-Class cricket.

Information

What about Bashir and Leach?

Shoaib Bashir claimed 3/129 in Pakistan's 1st innings from 33 overs. He conceded 10 runs from 7 balls in the run-chase. On the other hand, Jack Leach took two wickets in this match (1/105 and 1/27).

Information

Joe Root was England's top scorer in their 2nd innings

Joe Root scored 33 runs from 52 balls in England's 2nd innings tally of 112. Earlier, he managed five runs. In 149 matches, Root now owns 12,754 runs at 51.01. Versus Pakistan, he has managed 1,487 runs at 58.10.