Rachin Ravindra records his second fifty-plus Test score in India
After smashing a fine century in the series opener, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra continued his exploits against India in the 2nd Test in Pune. The Kiwi all-rounder smashed a 105-ball 65 after NZ elected to bat at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Ravindra, who shared vital stands with Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell, raced to his second fifty-plus score in India in Tests.
Ravindra once again proves his mettle
Ravindra came to the middle after New Zealand lost Will Young and were down to 76/2. He joined forces with Conway, who scored a 141-ball 76. The duo took NZ past 130 before Conway departed. Ravindra held his end as NZ closed in on 200. However, Washington Sundar knocked him over in the 60th over. His knock included 5 fours and a six.
Ravindra races past 900 Test runs
Ravindra, who made his Test debut in 2021, has registered his fourth half-century in the format. He also has two centuries to his name. In 11 Tests, the Kiwi batter has to 910 runs and carries an average of 47.89. Ravindra owns 466 runs from five Tests at 46.60 at home. In Bengaluru, he recorded his maiden Test ton in Asia.