Dhaka Test, Day 2: Bangladesh reduce first-innings deficit against SA

By Parth Dhall 05:46 pm Oct 22, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Bangladesh bounced back despite conceding a considerable lead against South Africa on Day 2 of the 1st Test in Dhaka. The hosts bowled out SA for 308 before facing a top-order collapse. However, Bangladesh reduced the deficit to 101 runs toward the day's end. They finished for 101/3 at stumps, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy (38*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (31*) returning unbeaten.

Summary

A look at Day 2 summary

SA resumed their innings at 140/6 on Day 2, after bowling out Bangladesh (106) on the opening day. Kyle Verreynne (114) and Wiaan Mulder (54) propelled the Proteas past 220 with a century stand. Dane Piedt's crucial 32 helped SA rack up 308. Taijul Islam recorded a five-wicket haul. Bangladesh lost two early wickets (4/2) but recovered toward stumps (101/3).

Century

A special century from Verreynne

Verreynne then joined forces with Mulder as the duo denied Bangladesh another wicket on Day 1. They continued their good work on Day 2 morning and brought up their respective fifties. While Mulder departed for 54, Verreynne stitched another 66-run stand with Dane Piedt (32). Verreynne eventually fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 144-ball 114 (8 fours and 2 sixes).

Record

Verreynne equals Mark Boucher's record

Verreynne has become the second SA wicket-keeper to score a Test century versus Bangladesh. He joined Mark Boucher, who made 117 in the 2008 Centurion Test. Verreynne's gritty show also saw him break another long-standing record of Boucher. He scripted the highest individual score by a South African wicket-keeper batter in Tests in Bangladesh. His 114 overshadowed Boucher's previous record of 71 runs (2003).

Mulder

Mulder joins elite list with maiden Test fifty

Mulder departed for 54 off 112 balls as he smoked eight fours. It was his maiden fifty in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mulder became the third SA batter to score a Test fifty vs Bangladesh while operating at eight or lower. He has joined Keshav Maharaj (84 in Gqeberha, 2022) and Robin Peterson (61 in Dhaka, 2003) in this regard.

Information

Islam records a fifer

As reported before, Islam was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers in the first innings. He took five wickets for 122 runs in 36 overs, including three maidens. Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan shared five wickets, with the former taking three.

Information

Bangladesh lose two early wickets

Bangladesh, who faced a 202-run deficit, lost two early wickets in the form of Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque. Although skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto steadied the ship, he departed for 23. Mahmudul Hasan (38*) and Rahim (31*) will now resume Bangladesh's innings.