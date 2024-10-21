Summarize Simplifying... In short New Zealand's women's cricket team clinched their first T20 World Cup, becoming the fourth nation to do so.

Devine led NZ to their first WT20 WC title (Image source: X/@ICC)

Devine credits victory over India for NZ's WT20 WC triumph

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:56 am Oct 21, 202409:56 am

What's the story New Zealand's women's cricket team captain, Sophie Devine, has credited their first victory against India as the turning point in their successful 2024 Women's T20 World Cup campaign. Notably, this historic win by 58 runs not only ended New Zealand's 11-match losing streak but also paved the way for their semi-final journey and eventual victory over South Africa in the final.

Pivotal match

Devine highlights team's performance against India

Notably, the victory over India was particularly special as New Zealand was the underdog in a group that also featured powerhouses like India and Australia. Devine, who scored an unbeaten half-century in this match, stressed the significance of this win during a post-match press conference. She said, "I think if you're talking about performances, that India one probably set the tone for us."

Tournament progression

New Zealand's journey to T20 World Cup victory

Despite a massive loss to Australia and a dismal batting display against Pakistan, New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals with six points. They then met and defeated the West Indies in a nail-biting match. This victory took them to the final where they defeated South Africa, clinching their first Women's T20 World Cup, and becoming the fourth nation to do so after Australia, England, and West Indies.

Captain's reflections

Devine reflects on T20 World Cup victory and future

Reflecting on the team's journey and the impact of their victory, Devine said, "It still feels pretty surreal at the moment and the impact of hopefully what tonight we've been able to achieve is going to be long-standing and long-reaching." She also expressed excitement about the upcoming season and another World Cup in 12 months' time.