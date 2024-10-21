Laura Wolvaardt reflects on SA's loss in WT20 WC final
South African women's cricket team captain, Laura Wolvaardt, has opened up on the team's performance in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. The Proteas were chasing a target of 159 runs and looked in control with 47/0 after the powerplay. However, their fortunes turned dramatically post-powerplay as they lost wickets at crucial junctures, eventually falling short by 32 runs.
Wolvaardt analyzes South Africa's performance
Wolvaardt admitted the team gave away too many runs in the first innings, which tilted the game in New Zealand's favor. She credited the White Ferns for their aggressive start and good rotation of strike, which put South Africa under pressure. The 25-year-old captain admitted that while they were on course to chase down the total, they lost momentum after powerplay, costing them the title.
Wolvaardt optimistic despite T20 World Cup losses
Despite back-to-back T20 World Cup final losses in 2022 and 2024, Wolvaardt is hopeful about the team's future. She was disappointed with the results but noted that they still finished second among 10 teams. Focusing on the youthfulness and potential of her squad, she said, "a younger group as well, so to be able to make the finals with a younger group I think is very promising."
Wolvaardt eager for future World Cups
Wolvaardt also expressed excitement for the next World Cups, saying, "I can't wait to see what we do in the next couple of World Cups." The Women's T20 World Cup saw a new champion as Sophie Devine-led New Zealand defeated South Africa in the final. Both teams had earlier knocked out former champions Australia and West Indies in the semi-finals.