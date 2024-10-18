Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli scored his first Test fifty, contributing to a 136-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan.

This achievement also marked Kohli's 9,000th run in Test cricket, making him the fourth Indian to reach this milestone.

Despite a slow start to the year, Kohli's recent performance has boosted his annual average to 32.42.

Virat Kohli smashed his 31st Test fifty in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli records his maiden Test fifty in 2024: Stats

By Parth Dhall 06:17 pm Oct 18, 2024

What's the story India's Run Machine Virat Kohli finally broke the shackles after scoring a fine fifty against New Zealand in the 1st Test in Bengaluru. Kohli, who recorded a duck in the first innings, stepped up when India were in a spot of bother in the second. He smashed a 102-ball 70 before departing on the day's final ball. The 35-year-old also completed 9,000 Test runs.

Knock

Kohli helps India recover with a fine knock

Kohli came to bat at number three after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed with a rash stroke. The former joined forces with Rohit Sharma, who was also dismissed soon after. Kohli, having made a cautious start, broke loose and propelled India along with Sarfaraz Khan. They added 136 runs, while Kohli completed his 31st half-century. Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli on the day's final ball.

Milestone

Fourth Indian with 9,000 Test runs

Kohli was dismissed for 70(102), smashing 8 fours and a six. Shortly after reaching his fifty, he became the fourth Indian with 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in terms of Test runs among Indians. Kohli completed 9,000 Test runs in his 197th inning.

Stats

A look at his Test stats

After making his debut in 2008, Kohli has emerged as India's most prolific batter in international cricket. He is one of the few players to have featured in 100+ matches in each of the three formats. In 116 Tests, Kohli has raced to 9,017 runs at an average of 48.74. His tally includes 29 tons, the fourth-most for India in the format.

Information

Kohli's maiden Test fifty at number three

Kohli batted at number three in both the innings in Shubman Gill's absence, who is sitting out with a stiff neck. The former brought up his maiden Test half-century at this position (in eight innings).

Information

His maiden Test fifty in 2024

Kohli has finally ended in run-drought by slamming a Test half-century in 2024. He now has 227 runs from eight innings at 32.42 in the format this year. His scores read 70, 0, 29*, 47, 17, 6, 12, and 46.