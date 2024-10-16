Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a strong start by England, Pakistan's Sajid Khan turned the game around with his impressive bowling, causing England to fall from 211 for 2 to 239 for 6.

Khan's four-wicket haul, including key players like Root and Duckett, was instrumental in this shift.

England hopes to recover on Day 3, but with Pakistan's spinners already revealing their weaknesses, the match hangs in the balance.

Sajid Khan took four wickets on Day 2

Sajid Khan's 'dream wicket' fuels Pakistan's dominance over England

By Rajdeep Saha 09:06 pm Oct 16, 202409:06 pm

What's the story Pakistan's off-spinner, Sajid Khan, has made a sensational return to Test cricket. He produced a stunning performance on the second day of the ongoing Test against England in Multan. His four-wicket haul included the prized scalp of England's Joe Root, which he called his "dream wicket." This was a personal milestone for Khan in his cricketing career. Here's more about it.

Game changer

Khan's wicket haul shifts momentum in Pakistan's favor

Despite a blistering start by England, with opener Ben Duckett scoring an aggressive century, the game took a dramatic turn. This was largely due to Khan's late flurry of wickets that saw England collapse from 211 for 2 to 239 for 6. In the final session alone, England lost five wickets, ending the day still trailing Pakistan's first-innings total of 366 by 127 runs.

Emotional reflection

Khan reflects on journey and passion for Pakistan

In a post-match press conference, an elated Khan opened up about his journey and the importance of Root's wicket. He spoke about his struggles and pride in representing Pakistan. "If I look back at my career, I've struggled a lot and gotten here. Now I'm playing for the Pakistan star on my chest, which gives me jazba," he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Bowling prowess

Khan's skillful bowling dismantles England's middle order

Khan's four-wicket haul turned the game on its head. His dismissals of Root, Duckett, and Harry Brook played a key role in it. Khan's important breakthroughs came in a devastating 10-ball spell which started with Root's dismissal. This was followed by Duckett, who had dominated with 16 boundaries before falling prey to Khan's skillful bowling.

Recovery hopes

England hope for recovery on Day 3

Despite the pressure, England would be hoping to stage a recovery on Day 3 with Jamie Smith (12) and Brydon Carse (2) at the crease. However, Pakistan's spinners have already exposed the visitors' vulnerable tail, leaving the match delicately poised. Khan was particularly effective on the dry Multan pitch, getting more bite than any other bowler and contributing significantly to England's collapse.