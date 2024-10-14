Summarize Simplifying... In short Tilak Varma will lead India A as captain in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with Abhishek Sharma as vice-captain.

The team, featuring rising stars like Prabhsimran Singh and Ayush Badoni, will kick off their campaign against Pakistan A on October 19.

This tournament, the sixth edition, is an initiative by the Asian Cricket Council to nurture young talent on an international platform.

Tilak Varma will have Abhishek Sharma as his deputy

Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Tilak Varma to captain India A

What's the story Tilak Varma, the star cricketer from Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians's mainstay batter, has been named the captain of India A for the impending Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Oman. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad on October 14. Notably, the tournament will be played in the T20 format and will be held between October 18 and 27 in Muscat. Here are further details.

Vice-captain appointment

Abhishek Sharma named as vice-captain for India A

Meanwhile, star opener Abhishek Sharma has been named India A's vice-captain for the tournament. This is Sharma's second appearance in the tournament, having featured in the previous edition in 2023. The only other player from the previous edition to be named in this year's squad is left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu.

Team composition

India A's squad boasts of rising stars

The batting line-up for India A also features promising players like Prabhsimran Singh, Ayush Badoni, and Nehal Wadhera. Ramandeep Singh, who played crucial roles in Kolkata Knight Riders's 2024 championship season, has also been selected. Speedster Anshul Kamboj and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore would look after India's bowling department.

Tournament details

India A to face Pakistan A in tournament opener

India have been drawn in Group B along with Oman, Pakistan A, and UAE for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan A on October 19. Notably, this is the sixth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup, an initiative by the Asian Cricket Council to give young cricketers a platform to compete at international levels.

Information

India's squad for the tournament

India's full squad: Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, and Rasik Salam.