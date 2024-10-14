Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1973 World Series, the Athletics clinched their second consecutive title against the Mets in a thrilling seven-game series.

The series was memorable for Willie Mays' final career hit, contributing to the Mets' 10-7 victory in the longest game in Series history.

The series was memorable for Willie Mays' final career hit, contributing to the Mets' 10-7 victory in the longest game in Series history.

Mays, a baseball legend, ended his 22-season career with impressive stats including 3,283 hits, 660 home runs, and 1,903 RBIs, securing his legacy with 24 All-Star appearances and two MVP awards.

OTDTY: Willie Mays recoded his final MLB career hit as a 42-year old (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

#ThisDayThatYear: Willie Mays records his final hit in MLB (1973)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:20 pm Oct 14, 202402:20 pm

What's the story On October 14, 1973, Willie Mays, one of baseball's greatest legends, recorded his final MLB hit at 42 years old during Game 2 of the World Series. Playing for the New York Mets, Mays helped his team secure a 10-7 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Mays' final hit marked the end of a career that spanned 22 seasons and 660 homers. Here's more.

Mets rout Athletics 10-7 in 12-inning World Series thriller

Game 2 saw the Mets outlast the A's 10-7 in 12 innings, setting a record for the longest game in Series history. Highlights included Mays' final career hit, (RBI single in the 12th). The game included errors by Mike Andrews, who allowed three Mets runs in the final inning. However, Tug McGraw earned the win, and George Stone secured the save for New York.

A recap of the 1973 World Series

The World Series featured a matchup between the defending champions Athletics and the Mets. The Athletics won the Series in seven games, securing their second consecutive title and seventh overall. The Mets had narrowly won the NL East and defeated the Reds in the NLCS. Reggie Jackson was named the MVP. Additionally, this Series also marked the last with teams producing their game programs.

Mays'impeccable career stats

In Mays' illustrious career of 22 seasons, he played 2,992 games, collecting 3,283 hits, 660 home runs, and 1,903 RBIs. A .302 career hitter, he also posted a .384 OBP and .557 SLG. Mays' postseason numbers include 25 games, 22 hits, and 10 RBIs. His legacy as one of baseball's greatest players remains cemented with 24 All-Star appearances and two MVP awards.

Centre fielder's MLB career achievements

Mays' career was filled with remarkable achievements. A few of them include a 24-time All-Star, a World Series champion in 1954, and a two-time NL MVP. Mays earned 12 Gold Gloves, the 1951 NL Rookie of the Year, and the 1971 Roberto Clemente Award. His No. 24 was retired by both the San Fransisco Giants and the Mets.