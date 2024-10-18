Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling ALCS Game 3, Jhonkensy Noel's ninth-inning two-run homer helped the Guardians tie the game against the Yankees, setting the stage for a 10th inning walk-off win.

Noel, who made a splash in his MLB debut with a homer, has been a key player in the Guardians' successful 2024 season, which saw them clinch their 12th AL Central division title.

Despite starting his career in the Dominican Summer League, Noel's impressive performance has been instrumental in keeping the Guardians' postseason hopes alive.

Noel's pinch hit in the ninth, ties the game for the Guardians, while Fry leads them to a Game 3 victory (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

Jhonkensy Noel shines for Guardians in ALCS Game 3

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:13 pm Oct 18, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Jhonkensy Noel is a rookie outfielder for the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, Noel blasted a game-tying homer, a pivotal moment that propelled his team to an eventual 7-5 victory. Notably, this is Noel's first postseason in the MLB and his seventh postseason game. We decode the game and Noel's major league stats so far.

Game recap

Noel saves Cleveland's season, while David Fry extends it

Noel's clutch two-run homer in the ninth inning helped the Guardians rally from a 5-3 deficit, tying Game 3 of the ALCS. The game turned even more dramatic when David Fry hit a walk-off, two-run blast in the 10th, securing a 7-5 win over the Yankees. The Guardians now trail the series 2-1, keeping their postseason hopes alive.

2024 season

Guardians' 2024 season so far

The 2024 Guardians season began on March 28 against the Oakland Athletics and ended on September 29 against the Houston Astros. On September 19, they clinched a postseason berth, becoming the second AL team to do so (92-69). They also secured their 12th AL Central division title on September 21, before advancing to the ALCS by defeating the Detroit Tigers in five games .

Rookie's 2024 season

Noel's 2024 season so far

Noel made a memorable MLB debut on June 26, hitting a homer in his first at-bat. On October 17, he tied Game 3 of the ALCS with a pinch-hit two-run homer, helping the Guardians win. In 67 regular-season games, Noel hit 13 homers with a .218 average and a .486 slugging percentage. In the postseason, he's contributed one homer, two RBIs, (.125 average)

Career

Noel's baseball career recap (excluding the major league)

Noel signed with the Cleveland Indians in 2017. He hit .243 with 10 homers and 34 RBIs (64 games) for the Dominican Summer League (2018). In 2019, he batted .287 with six homers and 42 RBIs (47 games). By 2021, he posted a .340 average, 19 homers, and 66 RBIs (70 games). He hit .220 with 27 homers and 85 RBIs at Triple-A (2023).