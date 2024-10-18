Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1977 World Series, Jackson's three-home run performance in Game 6 led the Yankees to an 8-4 victory over the Dodgers, clinching their 21st championship and tying Babe Ruth's record.

Jackson, nicknamed "Mr. October", was awarded the World Series MVP.

His career stats include 2,584 hits, 563 home runs, and a .262 batting average over 2,820 games. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jackson tied Babe Ruth's HR record with three consecutive HRs in the 1977 World Series

#ThisDayThatYear: Jackson hits three HRs, ties Ruth's World Series record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:07 pm Oct 18, 202406:07 pm

What's the story On October 18, 1977, Reggie Jackson, a Hall of Fame outfielder made his mark in the 1977 World Series by hitting three consecutive home runs, all on the first pitch. This feat, accomplished in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, helped secure the New York Yankees' championship and tied Babe Ruth's World Series record. Let's detail the record and Jackson's MLB stats.

1977 World Series

Yankees win 21st championship defeating Dodgers in six games

The 1977 World Series saw the Yankees defeat the Dodgers in six games. In Game 6, with the Yankees leading 3-2 in the series, Jackson's historic three-homer performance powered the Yankees to an 8-4 victory, clinching their 21st championship. Jackson's dominance at the plate was a key factor in the Yankees' victory, earning him the World Series MVP award and the nickname "Mr. October"

Game 6

Jackson ties Babe Ruth's record, while the Yankees seal championship

In Game 6 of the WS, Jackson's historic three-home run performance powered the Yankees to an 8-4 victory over the Dodgers. Jackson's first-pitch homers came off three different pitchers, including a 475-foot blast into center field. Mike Torrez earned the win, and despite a late run from the Dodgers, the Yankees secured their 21st title, with Jackson earning World Series MVP honors.

1977 season

Yankees and Jackson's 1977 season recap

The Yankees ended the season with a 100-62 record, finishing atop the AL East. They beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in the ALCS and the Dodgers 4-2 in the World Series. Meanwhile, Jackson played 146 games, hit 32 homers, had a .286 average, and batted in 110 RBIs. In 11 postseason games, he managed a .306 batting average and smoked five homers.

Career

Jackson's career stats

Jackson played 2,820 games with 2,584 hits, 563 home runs, and a .262 batting average, peaking with a .293 average in 1973 and 32 home runs in 1977. In 77 postseason games, Jackson hit .278 with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. His standout performance came in the 1977 World Series, where he posted a .750 slugging percentage, leading the Yankees to the title.