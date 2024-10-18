Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Brady, in his illustrious 23-season career, has set multiple NFL records, including the most career passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and wins as a quarterback (251).

Notably, in 2009, he led the Patriots with five TD passes in one quarter, a record in itself, and ended the season with 4,398 yards, 28 touchdowns, and a division title.

What's the story On October 18, 2009, Tom Brady, quarterback of the New England Patriots, set an NFL record by throwing six touchdown passes—five of them in a single quarter. This historic feat came during a snow-filled game against the Tennessee Titans, in a 59-0 shutout victory for the Patriots. We decode the game, the record, and Brady's career stats.

Game recap

Patriots shutout Titans 59-0 in snow-filled record-setting game

Brady's five TD passes led the Patriots' offense in the second quarter, while he finished with 29 passes for 380 yards and 6 TDs. Meanwhile, the defense was also in top form with them managing 65 fumbles. Notably, Brandon McGowan alone managed eight solo tackles. Wes Welker recorded 10 carries for 150 yards (two TDs). Additionally, the Patriots had no interceptions in the game.

2009 season

Patriots and Brady's 2009 season highlights

New England finished with a 10-6 record and a division title before losing to the Baltimore Ravens 14-33 in the Wild Card playoffs. In the regular season, Brady threw for 4,398 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. He completed 65.7% of passes with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In the postseason, he added 154 yards and 2 touchdowns, maintaining a passer rating of 49.1.

Career

Brady's career stats

In 23 seasons Brady played for two teams, the Patriots and the Buccaneers. In 335 career appearances, Brady completed 7,753 passes for 89,214 yards including 649 TDs. He boasts a passer rating of 97.2. His postseason achievements also include 35 playoff wins from 48 games. Brady has racked up 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns, with a postseason career passer rating of 89.8.

Records

Brady's untouched records

Brady holds multiple NFL records, including most career passing yards (89,214), touchdowns (649), and wins as a quarterback (251). He has 7,753 career completions from 12,050 attempts, a single-season record of 490 completions (2022), and the longest touchdown pass at 99 yards. In the playoffs, he has 35 wins, 13,400 passing yards, and 88 passing touchdowns.