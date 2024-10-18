Summarize Simplifying... In short Ishan Kishan's pivotal century helped Jharkhand recover in the Ranji Trophy after early dismissals.

His 174-run partnership with Virat Singh, who also scored a century, propelled the team past the 300-run mark.

This marks Kishan's 8th century in First-Class cricket, contributing to his total of 3,373 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kishan scored a fine century for Jharkhand (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Ishan Kishan slams pivotal century in Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Oct 18, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Ishan Kishan, India's explosive wicketkeeper-batter, has reignited talks of a Test comeback after his blistering century in the second round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The match was played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground where Jharkhand took on Railways. Batting at number six, Kishan showed his class and was instrumental in Jharkhand's batting onslaught. Kishan was out shortly after reaching his century. Jharkhand are 325/5 at stumps on Day 1.

Match progression

Kishan's century rescues Jharkhand from early setbacks

Jharkhand's innings started on a rocky note with the early dismissals of Aryaman Sen and Utkarsh Singh. Despite a 57-run partnership between Kumar Suraj and Nazim Siddiqui for the third wicket, Suraj's departure left Jharkhand in a tough spot. However, Kishan stepped up to stabilize his team's innings by forming a formidable partnership with Virat Singh.

Game changer

Kishan and Singh's partnership propels Jharkhand past 300

Kishan and Singh's partnership produced a brilliant 174 runs for the fifth wicket, taking Jharkhand past the 300-run mark. While Singh was patient on his way to a brilliant century, Kishan was aggressive and it paid off with a flamboyant ton. Kishan's 101 was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. He faced 158 balls. On the other hand, Singh is unbeaten on 103 from 187 balls. He has smashed 8 fours and two sixes.

Information

8th century for Kishan in FC cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has raced to 3,373 runs in First-Class cricket. This was his 8th century in the format. He also owns 17 fifties. During his knock, he went past 400 fours.

Return

Kishan's performance since return to red-ball cricket

Kishan slammed 111 on his return to red-ball cricket. He hit a ton for India C in the Duleep Trophy versus India B. This was followed by 1 in the 2nd innings. Versus India A, Kishan faltered, scoring 5 and 17. He represented Rest of India in the Irani Cup against Mumbai and registered a score of 38. In the Ranji opener against Assam, Kishan managed 21 and 16.