Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to captain India A for Australia tour
Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to lead the India A team on the tour of Australia. The 15-member squad also features other star openers like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan. This tactical selection comes as India gears up to name a substitute opener for their Test squad, with Rohit Sharma likely to miss one of the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here's more.
India A squad: A blend of experience and young talent
The India A team for the Australia tour also includes Devdutt Padikkal, Baba Indrajith and Ricky Bhui as middle-order batters. Abishek Porel and Ishan Kishan have been picked as wicket-keepers. The all-rounders include Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian and Manav Suthar. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Yash Dayal will be the fast bowlers.
Easwaran and Sudharsan: Key players in India A squad
Easwaran, a former member of India's Test squad, has been in exceptional form this domestic season, having scored multiple centuries. Sudharsan, another promising player, scored a First-Class century for English county Surrey in August and continued his impressive run with a century in the Duleep Trophy and a double-century in Tamil Nadu's ongoing Ranji Trophy match.
Reddy's recovery and debut in India A squad
Reddy, a 21-year-old all-rounder who recently recovered from a hernia, made his T20I debut for India against Bangladesh earlier this month. He is currently a reserve player in India's Test squad for the home series against New Zealand. Reddy is seen by selectors as a promising all-rounder who can improve further with more experience and exposure.
India A's schedule for Australia tour
India A will play two four-day matches against Australia A in Mackay from October 31 and in Melbourne from November 7. They will play a warm-up match against the India squad in Perth between November 15 and 17. India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, B Indrajith, Abishek Porel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Manav Suthar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Tanush Kotian, Yash Dayal.