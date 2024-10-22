Summarize Simplifying... In short Shubman Gill is set to return for India's second Test against New Zealand, bolstering their batting lineup.

The match, led by Rohit Sharma, will take place from October 24 to October 28, with India currently trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.

Gill's return could mean a toss-up between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan, with the latter likely to continue despite Rahul's experience.

Gill missed the first Test in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill set to return for 2nd Test against NZ

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:13 pm Oct 22, 202403:13 pm

What's the story Shubman Gill, a key cog in the Indian cricket team, is fit and available for the second Test against New Zealand. He had missed the first Test in Bengaluru due to neck stiffness, a match that India lost. His absence was especially felt when India's batting lineup crumbled in the first innings, scoring just 46 runs. It was their third-lowest total ever in Test matches.

Coach confirms Gill's return for 2nd Test

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate confirmed Gill's availability for the next game. He said, "He looks so (available for the next game). He has a slight discomfort. He batted for a long in Bengaluru in the nets session. I think he will be fine for this Test." The second Test match in Pune will see India looking to bounce back with Gill's inclusion bolstering their batting.

India gear up for 2nd Test against New Zealand

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, would be eagerly gearing up for the second Test against New Zealand. The match will be played from October 24 to October 28. Notably, India are currently trailing 0-1 in the three-match affir as their loss in Bengaluru significantly dented their plans to qualify for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final.

Who will make way for Gill?

Gill is likley to return to his usual number three position as Virat Kohli will go back to number four. Hence, it will be a toss-up between KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan. The latter scored a career-best 150 in the series opener while Rahul bagged scores worth 0 and 12. Hence, Sarfaraz might continue in the XI despite Rahul's rich experience.

Summary of the series opener

In a record-breaking feat, NZ beat India in the 1st Test. The visitors successfully chased down 107 on Day 5 despite India's strong comeback. India, who perished for a record 46, recovered well to score 462 in the second innings. However, NZ claimed their maiden Test win in India in the 21st century. They had posted 462 in their first innings thanks to a Rachin Ravindra hundred.