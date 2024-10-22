Summarize Simplifying... In short The ICC is reviewing Pakistan's preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy, amidst concerns over India's participation due to political tensions.

They're considering three alternatives: proceeding as planned in Pakistan, a hybrid model with matches in Pakistan and UAE, or moving the entire tournament to another country like Dubai, Sri Lanka, or South Africa.

ICC satisfied with Pakistan's preparations for Champions Trophy: Details here

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy. It was revealed in an ICC meeting on Monday, which was also attended by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The PCB officials assured the global cricket body that the three stadiums scheduled to host the matches will be upgraded within the stipulated time frame.

PCB Chairman invites ICC board to review preparations

PCB Chairman Naqvi has invited the ICC board members to Pakistan for a first-hand review of the preparations underway for the Champions Trophy. The tournament is set to begin next year in Pakistan. However, there are certain challenges which need to be addressed, including uncertainty surrounding India's participation due to ongoing political tensions between the two nations.

ICC considers alternative hosting options for Champions Trophy

Recent reports have indicated that the ICC is mulling three other options to host the Champions Trophy. The first option is to host the tournament in Pakistan as scheduled. The second option is a hybrid model where matches would be played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the case, matches involving India as well as the knockout stage would be played in Dubai.

Third option involves shifting entire tournament outside Pakistan

The third option that the ICC is considering is to shift the entire tournament out of Pakistan. Dubai, Sri Lanka﻿, or South Africa could be potential host countries in this case. This comes as Pakistan hasn't hosted any major ICC event since the 1996 ODI World Cup. It was co-hosted by Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.