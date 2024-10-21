Summarize Simplifying... In short Virender Sehwag has advised Babar Azam to take a break from international cricket and return to Pakistan's domestic scene to improve his form and mental strength.

This advice comes after Azam's performance in the World Test Championship took a hit, with his average score dropping to 20.33 since 2023.

Sehwag believes that a stint in domestic cricket could help Azam bounce back stronger. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sehwag has advised Azam to return to domestic cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Virender Sehwag suggests Babar Azam to return to domestic cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:23 am Oct 21, 202409:23 am

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has hinted that Babar Azam's recent slump in form could be a mental issue rather than a technical one. This comes after Pakistan ended their home Test losing streak with a 152-run victory over England in Multan. The team's selection decisions, including the exclusion of key players like Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, had sparked controversy ahead of the match.

Expert opinion

Sehwag's advice for Azam amid performance concerns

Sehwag has advised Azam to return to Pakistan's domestic cricket scene to regain his form. "Babar Azam should play domestic cricket now. He should work on his fitness, spend some time with family, then come back to international cricket as a physically fitter and mentally stronger player," Sehwag stated on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel. This comes amid concerns over Azam's future with the national team after a significant dip in his performance during this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Psychological factors

Sehwag highlights mental impact on Azam's performance

Sehwag stressed the psychological impact on Azam's performance, saying "with expectations from Babar decreasing and his resignation from captaincy, it seems he has been more impacted mentally than in terms of technique." He urged Azam to stay mentally strong, adding "he's a talented player, and players like him tend to bounce back quickly." This goes on to show how important mental strength is in cricket.

Performance review

Azam's Test performance since 2023

Azam's Test performance has been underwhelming since 2023. He has scored just 366 runs at an average of 20.33, with a top score of 41 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He hasn't scored a half-century in his last 18 innings, with his last significant score being a 161-run knock against New Zealand on December 26, 2022. These stats further highlight the challenges Azam is currently facing in his cricket career.