Virender Sehwag suggests Babar Azam to return to domestic cricket
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has hinted that Babar Azam's recent slump in form could be a mental issue rather than a technical one. This comes after Pakistan ended their home Test losing streak with a 152-run victory over England in Multan. The team's selection decisions, including the exclusion of key players like Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah, had sparked controversy ahead of the match.
Sehwag's advice for Azam amid performance concerns
Sehwag has advised Azam to return to Pakistan's domestic cricket scene to regain his form. "Babar Azam should play domestic cricket now. He should work on his fitness, spend some time with family, then come back to international cricket as a physically fitter and mentally stronger player," Sehwag stated on Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channel. This comes amid concerns over Azam's future with the national team after a significant dip in his performance during this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
Sehwag highlights mental impact on Azam's performance
Sehwag stressed the psychological impact on Azam's performance, saying "with expectations from Babar decreasing and his resignation from captaincy, it seems he has been more impacted mentally than in terms of technique." He urged Azam to stay mentally strong, adding "he's a talented player, and players like him tend to bounce back quickly." This goes on to show how important mental strength is in cricket.
Azam's Test performance since 2023
Azam's Test performance has been underwhelming since 2023. He has scored just 366 runs at an average of 20.33, with a top score of 41 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He hasn't scored a half-century in his last 18 innings, with his last significant score being a 161-run knock against New Zealand on December 26, 2022. These stats further highlight the challenges Azam is currently facing in his cricket career.