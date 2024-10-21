Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant's participation in the upcoming Pune Test against New Zealand is uncertain due to a knee injury.

The decision, left to head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, is crucial as Pant's fitness is vital for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia.

The team may rest him to ensure full recovery, as even during the first Test, Pant struggled with running and batting. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pant played a 99-run knock in the first Test (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Will Rishabh Pant miss the 2nd Test vs New Zealand?

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:20 am Oct 21, 202409:20 am

What's the story Rishabh Pant's knee injury has put the Indian cricket team on the back foot as they gear up for the second Test against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batter had sustained the injury during the first Test in Bengaluru, which India lost by eight wickets. Despite his injury, Pant put up a commendable performance, scoring 99 runs in the second innings. However, he couldn't keep wickets due to his condition.

Injury history

Pant's injury history prompts caution from team management

Pant's knee injury is especially worrisome as it is the same knee that was operated on in 2023, after a car accident. Team India's captain Rohit Sharma stressed the need for extra caution with Pant during a post-match conference. He said that Pant has had a few minor surgeries and one major surgery on his knee in the past one and a half years.

Participation decision

Decision on Pant's participation in Pune Test pending

The decision on Pant's participation in the upcoming Pune Test against New Zealand is still pending. The Indian Express reported that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has left the decision to head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma. Sharma had acknowledged the physical demands of wicketkeeping and said they thought it was best for Pant to rest and fully recover for the next match.

Fitness importance

Pant's fitness crucial for upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series

Pant's fitness is of utmost importance to the Indian team, especially with the Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia a month away. Sharma further added that even while batting in the first Test against New Zealand, Pant wasn't comfortably running and was trying to only put the ball in the stands. The team might consider resting him for the second New Zealand Test to ensure his full recovery.