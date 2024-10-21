Amelia Kerr hailed as 'once-in-a-generation player' by Sophie Devine
New Zealand's women's cricket team's star all-rounder Amelia Kerr has received massive praises from her captain Sophie Devine after their historic Women's T20 World Cup 2024 win. The 24-year-old all-rounder played a pivotal role in New Zealand's first-ever win in the competition's history. Her brilliant show against South Africa in the final helped her team clinch a comfortable 32-run win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Kerr's performance earns her multiple honors
Kerr's brilliance earned her both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. She scored a fighting 43 off 38 balls, helping New Zealand post 158/5 in their 20 overs. Further, her bowling skills were on display as she picked three wickets for just 24 runs in four overs. This performance made her the tournament's top wicket-taker with 15 wickets in six matches.
Here's what Devine said
"We all know she's a once-in-a-generation player. Physically to do what she did with the bat, I think she can't feel her legs. She is not a bad cricketer but the person that she is, the world is her oyster and is great," said Devine during the post-match presentation ceremony. Devine also expressed her joy after tasting the glory. "Hard to put into words what it means, not just to me but to this group of players."
New Zealand's historic win in Women's T20 World Cup
The win was especially historic for New Zealand as it was their first Women's T20 World Cup win, making them the fourth nation to do so. The team had reached the finals in 2009 and 2010 but lost on both occasions. This win was even more special considering their rough start to the tournament with a 10-match losing streak.
Kerr sets new record in Women's T20 World Cup
Kerr's 15 wickets in the tournament also set a new record for the most wickets taken by a bowler in a single edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. She broke the record of England's Anya Shrubsole and Australia's Megan Schutt, who had taken 13 wickets each in 2014 and 2020 respectively. Despite battling cramps during the final against South Africa, Kerr took two key wickets in one over, turning the tide in New Zealand's favor.