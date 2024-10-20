Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Liverpool triumphed over Chelsea, with Jones's decisive goal securing their 10th win in 11 games.

The match was filled with drama, including controversial penalty decisions and VAR checks.

Despite Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson's scoring streak, Liverpool's Salah shone with a penalty goal and an assist, contributing to their seven-point lead in the league.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Premier League, Liverpool beat Chelsea to move atop: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:25 pm Oct 20, 202411:25 pm

What's the story In a thrilling encounter, Liverpool defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield. The win took them to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of Manchester City. The match was full of high drama and a few turning points, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones ensured Liverpool's victory over their London rivals. Here's more on the match.

Match highlights

Salah and Jones secure victory for Liverpool

Salah opened the scoring for Liverpool with a penalty kick in the first half. Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson managed to level the score three minutes into the second half, following a VAR offside check. However, it was Jones who tipped the balance in Liverpool's favor by skillfully flicking past Robert Sanchez to regain the lead for his team.

Match controversy

Controversial incidents mark Liverpool-Chelsea clash

The match was marred by a few controversial incidents. In the first half, Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo escaped a red card for a foul on Diogo Jota. Trent Alexander-Arnold also escaped penalty during an in-game VAR check for stepping on Jadon Sancho's foot in the box. Salah was left frustrated when he wasn't given a spot-kick after being challenged by Levi Colwill, with Sky Sports's Gary Neville suggesting the Egyptian should be booked for simulation.

Penalty drama

Penalty decisions and overturned calls add to drama

The drama didn't end there as Colwill gave away a penalty just a minute later by kicking Jones in the shin. Salah converted this opportunity, sending Sanchez the wrong way from 12 yards to put Liverpool ahead. In stoppage time, Jones was again involved in a penalty incident when he was brought down by Sanchez. However, this decision was overturned after VAR review showed Sanchez had reached the ball first.

Decisive goal

Jones's decisive goal seals victory for Liverpool

Despite Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson scoring his eighth goal in as many games after the break, it was Jones who had the final say. His decisive goal, aided by questionable goalkeeping from Sanchez, secured Liverpool's 10th win in 11 games under Arne Slot. The loss leaves Chelsea in sixth place on the Premier League table, trailing seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Information

Here are the match stats

The Reds had 1.63 expected goals to Chelsea's 0.93. Liverpool had five shots on target from 8 attempts. Chelsea managed two shots on target from 12 attempts. The Blues had 27 touches in the opposition box. Liverpool managed 18 such touches. Chelsea had more possession.

Do you know?

Liverpool unbeaten in 7 league games against the Blues

Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against Chelsea (W2). Meanwhile, they have lost just two of the previous 20 league meetings between the two sides.

Salah

218 goals and 93 assists for Salah in Liverpool colors

Salah, who assisted Jones, has raced to 93 assists for Liverpool across competitions. He also owns 218 goals from 360 matches. In 258 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 160 goals and 73 assists. In 11 matches this season across competitions, Salah owns 7 goals. Salah's 232 goals involvement in the Premier League for Liverpool saw him surpass Sergio Aguero, who had 231 goals involvement for Manchester City. Salah will target Frank Lampard (237 for Chelsea) next.

