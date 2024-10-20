Summarize Simplifying... In short Amelia Kerr shone in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, claiming the most wickets.

She took 15 scalps in just six matches, with an impressive average of 6.93 and an economy rate of 4.69.

Her performance, including a standout moment when she claimed Laura Wolvaardt's wicket, helped her reach a career total of 93 WT20I wickets.

Amelia Kerr put up a show with her all-round prowess (Image Source: X/@WHITEFERNS)

2024 Women's T20 WC: Amelia Kerr finishes with most wickets

What's the story Amelia Kerr put up a show with her all-round prowess in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup final versus South Africa in Dubai on Sunday. She scored crucial 43-run knock as the White Ferns posted 158/5 in 20 overs. And then, Kerr produced the goods by picking up a three-fer. She claimed 3/24 as SA-W managed 126/9. Here are the details.

Kerr's three-fer chokes SA Women

Kerr was instrumental with the ball. Laura Wolvaardt's prized scalp was a defining moment. And moments later, she got Anneke Bosch (9). Kerr bowled three overs and claimed 3/24. She turned the screws as SA-W choked.

15 wickets in 2024 Women's T20 World Cup

With the ball, Kerr has raced to 93 scalps in WT20Is at 19.87. She registered her best figures versus SA (3/24). In 12 matches versus SA, she owns 12 scalps 20.75, as per ESPNcricinfo. Kerr finished the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup with 15 scalps from six matches at an astonishing average of 6.93. She had an economy rate of 4.69.

Highest wicket-taker in single edition of Women's T20 World Cup

Kerr made history, becoming the bowler with the most wickets in an edition of the Women's T20 World Cup. England's Anya Shrubsole and Australia's Megan Schutt had taken 13 wickets in 2014 and 2020, respectively. Interestingly, SA Women's Nonkululeko Mlaba, who managed 12 wickets in 2024, is next on the list.