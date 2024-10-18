Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team, led by Masood, celebrated their first home Test win in nearly four years, breaking a long-standing drought.

The victory was attributed to a strategic shift, focusing on taking 20 wickets in Test matches, and the exceptional performance of spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who took all 20 wickets.

Looking forward, Masood plans to continue this wicket-focused strategy in their upcoming Test against England in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan beat England in Multan (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Masood lauds Pakistan's 1st home Test win in 4 years

By Rajdeep Saha 04:21 pm Oct 18, 202404:21 pm

What's the story Pakistan cricket team captain, Shan Masood, expressed his relief and satisfaction after the team's first home Test victory in four years. The team defeated England in Multan, marking a significant milestone for both the team and Masood's leadership. "This was a very important win for Pakistan cricket," he said in a press conference. He also acknowledged that the journey to this point has been challenging but emphasized it won't be fixed overnight.

Team spirit

Masood praises team's resilience amid adversity

Masood emphasized the team's resilience in ending a nearly four-year-long home Test win drought. He lauded his players, staff, and cricket board for their character and response to adversity. "Going through that adverse situation for years and still getting a result: that's the character you want from your players, staff, and cricket board," he said. This victory comes after an innings defeat had put Masood's captaincy under the scanner.

Strategy shift

Masood emphasizes importance of wickets in Test matches

In the aftermath of their last defeat, Pakistan made a lot of changes to their squad. Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were replaced by Zahid Mahmood, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali. However, Masood insisted the team's approach remained the same. "I said that in defeat, and I'll say it in victory: 20 wickets is non-negotiable in Test matches," he asserted.

Winning formula

Masood acknowledges luck and spinners' contribution in victory

Masood also credited luck for their win, with the coin toss going Pakistan's way. The team's strategy was further vindicated by spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, who took all 20 wickets between them. "You'll have to give credit to Noman and Sajid, the way they came back," he said. This was the first time since 1972 that two players took all opposition wickets in a match.

Forward focus

Masood's future plans for Pakistan cricket

Looking ahead, Masood revealed the team would continue to focus on taking 20 wickets in Test matches. He also hoped for spin-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi, the venue for their next Test against England. "I would [like it to spin]. I don't know if I've seen it turn in Rawalpindi, so that's an interesting one," he said. This hints at a possible shift in strategy for upcoming matches.