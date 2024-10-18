Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Bengaluru Test, New Zealand gained a significant lead, thanks to a 137-run partnership between Rachin and Tim Southee.

India brought down the deficit to 125 runs in the final session (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Bengaluru Test: NZ gain massive lead; Kohli-Sarfaraz stand bolsters India

What's the story India staged a fightback on Day 3 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwis dominated the day's first half after scoring 402 and taking a 356-run lead. Rachin Ravindra's ton powered them. However, India came back strongly, with Rohit Sharma providing them a solid start. Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan then added a century-plus stand.

Summary of Day 3

NZ resumed their innings on 180/3 on Day 3. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah brought NZ down to 233/7 thereafter. However, a 137-run partnership between Rachin and Tim Southee propelled them past 400. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal started well for India, who were later stengthened by Kohli and Sarfaraz. India were 231/3 at stumps, with a well-set Kohli falling to Glenn Phillips.

Rachin Ravindra's maiden Test ton in Asia

Despite losing two quick wickets, NZ were aided by a fine knock from Rachin Ravindra. Although Bumrah and Jadeja perturbed the other end, Rachin kept on scoring. He brought up his century off just 124 balls in the 80th over. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Rachin for a 157-ball 134 (13 fours and 4 sixes). The latter scored his maiden Test ton in Asia.

Rachin attains these feats

Rachin, who made his Test debut in 2021, has registered his second century in the format. He also scored the first century by a New Zealand batter in India since Ross Taylor's 113 at the same venue in 2012 (against India). Rachin also recorded the fourth-highest individual score for New Zealand in India (Test cricket).

Southee scores quickfire fifty, overtakes Sehwag

Southee came to the middle after New Zealand were down to 233/7 on the third morning. The latter departed for 65 off 73 balls (5 fours and 4 sixes). His big hits against both pacers and spinners were on display. Southee's third maximum in the first innings took his total tally to 92, going past Virender Sehwag's record of 91 sixes in Test cricket.

A historic lead for New Zealand

As per Cricbuzz, NZ's 356 is the joint fourth-biggest lead taken by a visiting team against India in India in Tests. In 1948, India conceded a 356-run lead to the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium.

Patel ends Rohit's bid for a ton

Indian openers Rohit and Jaiswal came out with a positive intent despite conceding a massive lead. They played on merit and added a 72-run opening stand. Although Jaiswal departed, Rohit played his strokes while seeing out the dangerous Patel. He brought up his half-century after smashing Matt Henry for consecutive boundaries. Patel dismissed Rohit for 52, which came off 63 balls (4s-8 6s-1).

Five Test fifties against NZ

Rohit now has five half-centuries against New Zealand, his most against an opposition in Test cricket. He has four fifties each against England and Sri Lanka. Rohit is yet to score a ton against the Kiwis in Test cricket.

Kohli, Sarfaraz deny NZ breakthrough until final ball

Rohit's wicket came against the run of play as he had acclimatized. This exposed two new batters - Kohli and Sarfaraz - to the middle. The former took his due time to score his first run. However, Sarfaraz exhibited his audacious sweeps and stylish ramp shots. From 95/2, the duo took India past 230 in the final session. Kohli's untimely dismissal enforced stumps.

Kohli becomes fourth Indian with 9,000 Test runs

Kohli, who recorded a duck in the first innings, raced to a quickfire half-century. He was dismissed for 70(102). Shortly after reaching his fifty, he became the fourth Indian with 9,000 runs in Test cricket. Kohli is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) in terms of Test runs among Indians. Kohli completed 9,000 runs in his 197th inning.

Fourth Test fifty for Sarfaraz

As mentioned, Sarfaraz was all over the New Zealand bowlers. He attacked the spinners with ease besides playing on the up against seamers. The young Indian batter returned unbeaten on 70(78), having recorded his fourth Test fifty.