Rohit Sharma smashes his fifth Test fifty against NZ: Stats
Indian captain Rohit Sharma departed shortly after scoring his 18th fifty in the ongoing Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. Rohit looked set for the three-figure mark, but a soft dismissal against spinner Ajaz Patel ended his bid. Nevertheless, the former gave India a solid start in the second innings after India faced a 356-run deficit. NZ smashed 402 after bowling India out for 46.
Rohit smashes a 63-ball 52
Indian openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out with a positive intent despite conceding a massive lead. They played on merit and added a 72-run opening stand. Although Jaiswal departed, Rohit played his strokes while seeing out the dangerous Patel. He brought up his half-century after smashing Matt Henry for consecutive boundaries. Patel dismissed Rohit for 52, which came off 63 balls (4s-8 6s-1).
Rohit races past 4,200 Test runs
As mentioned, Rohit raced to his 18th half-century in Test cricket. He also has 12 Test tons to his name. Rohit recorded his eighth Test fifty at home, with 10 of those coming overseas. Overall, the Indian captain has raced to 4,233 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 43.63. His average at home reads 55.51.
Five Test fifties against NZ
Rohit now has five half-centuries against New Zealand, his most against an opposition in Test cricket. He has four fifties each against England and Sri Lanka. Rohit is yet to score a ton against the Kiwis in Test cricket.