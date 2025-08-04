Who was Shibu Soren—Jharkhand's 'Dishom Guru' and JMM founder

Shibu Soren, one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a former chief minister of Jharkhand , died on Monday. He was 81. His son, Hemant Soren , who is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, announced his death on Monday. Shibu had been undergoing treatment for over a month at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to a kidney ailment and was on ventilator support.

Background Early life and beginnings Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then Bihar), Shibu was the son of the late Shobaran Soren. He lost his father at 15 in an alleged attack by moneylenders, which left a lasting impression and became the catalyst for his political journey. He completed his matriculation from Gola High School in Hazaribagh and rose from a modest background to become a prominent tribal leader.

Twitter Post His son announces news of death आदरणीय दिशोम गुरुजी हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए हैं।



आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

Legacy Family and personal life Shibu, who was known widely as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land), married Roopi Soren on January 1, 1962, and they had four children. His eldest son, Durga Soren, died in 2009, while his daughter, Anjani, heads the party's Odisha unit. His youngest son, Basant Soren, is an MLA from the Dumka Constituency. He is also the Central President of the Youth Wing of JMM.

Statehood advocate Co-founding JMM and struggle for separate statehood Shibu co-founded JMM in 1973 with AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahto. Under his leadership, the party became a major political force for a separate tribal state, gaining strong support in the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions. His mobilization of tribal communities against feudal exploitation made him an iconic figure among Adivasis. After years of agitation led by Shibu and others, Jharkhand was formed on November 15, 2000.

Career highlights Political career at national level Shibu was elected to the Seventh Lok Sabha in 1980 from Dumka. He served as Jharkhand's chief minister three times. But each tenure was being cut short by unstable coalition dynamics. At the national level, he held the Union Coal Ministry portfolio during UPA-1 across three stints between 2004 and 2006. However, his time in the central cabinet was also marred by legal troubles.