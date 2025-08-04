L&T wins major contract for a solar plant in Bihar
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged a major Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract to set up a grid-connected 116 megawatt alternating current (MWac) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) plant in Bihar's Lakhisarai district. The contract has been classified as a 'significant' order by L&T, which means its value is between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore.
Project will add to earlier phase of the project
The project will come with a 241 megawatt-hour (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This will make Lakhisarai the largest co-located solar energy generation and storage site in India. The new solar plant will add to an earlier phase of the project. This will take the total co-located storage capacity at Lakhisarai's renewable generation site to 495MWh.
Largest project awarded by a state utility
It is the largest such project awarded by a state utility in India. Following the announcement, the shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at ₹3,620.50 (up 0.93%) on the BSE as of 12:19pm, August 4.