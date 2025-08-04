L&T wins major contract for a solar plant in Bihar 

Order details

Project will add to earlier phase of the project

The project will come with a 241 megawatt-hour (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This will make Lakhisarai the largest co-located solar energy generation and storage site in India. The new solar plant will add to an earlier phase of the project. This will take the total co-located storage capacity at Lakhisarai's renewable generation site to 495MWh.