Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned to mark Shibu Soren's death

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on Monday after the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren, the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a former chief minister of Jharkhand . The 81-year-old was suffering from a kidney ailment and was on a life support system. Deputy Chairman Harivansh read an obituary reference in the House before adjourning it for the day.

Trib diute Harivansh calls Soren 'grassroots leader' Harivansh paid tribute to Soren, calling him a "grassroots leader" who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of tribal communities and marginalized groups. He said, "In his death, the country has lost an experienced parliamentarian, strong advocate for tribal rights, and extremely honored public representative." No official business was conducted in the Rajya Sabha on Monday due to this adjournment.

Political career More about Soren Soren was born on January 11, 1944, in Nemra village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand. He belonged to the Santhal tribal community and served as Jharkhand's chief minister thrice between 2005 and 2010. He was a five-time Lok Sabha MP and served as Union Minister for Coal under former PM Manmohan Singh in 2004-05 and 2006. Soren was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2020 and continued to serve until his death.