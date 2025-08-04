Are Bluetooth earbuds safe? Kamala Harris reveals major privacy risk

Personal experience

'There are security risks with wireless earphones'

Harris, who served on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said her preference for wired earphones is based on personal experience. She recalled being in classified briefings and mentioned the security risks of using wireless earphones, particularly noting that they could be less secure. "I know I've been teased about this, but I like these kinds of earpods that have the thing [she points to the wire] because I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee," she said.