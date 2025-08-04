Are Bluetooth earbuds safe? Kamala Harris reveals major privacy risk
What's the story
Kamala Harris, the former Vice President of the United States, has sparked a debate over her preference for wired earphones. During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she explained her choice is driven by privacy concerns. Harris said that she prefers wired earphones because they are safer than wireless ones and can prevent eavesdropping on conversations.
Personal experience
'There are security risks with wireless earphones'
Harris, who served on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said her preference for wired earphones is based on personal experience. She recalled being in classified briefings and mentioned the security risks of using wireless earphones, particularly noting that they could be less secure. "I know I've been teased about this, but I like these kinds of earpods that have the thing [she points to the wire] because I served on the Senate Intelligence Committee," she said.
Reactions
Online response to Harris's concerns has been mixed
Harris's preference for wired earphones isn't a new revelation. In 2021, she had also said that she prefers them over Bluetooth headphones due to security risks. The online response to Harris's preference for wired earphones has been mixed. Some users agreed with her concerns about security risks associated with Bluetooth headphones, while others were skeptical of her claims. One user even pointed out that modern Bluetooth devices come with dedicated security chips, which could counter her argument.