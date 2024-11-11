Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk, a high-profile supporter of Trump in the 2024 election, expressed his dissatisfaction with SNL and Dana Carvey's impersonation of him on his social media platform, X.

Musk, who once hosted SNL in 2021, accused the show of being out of touch with reality and unfairly favoring Kamala Harris before the election. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Musk calls 'SNL' a dying show

Why Elon Musk is unhappy with 'SNL's skit on him

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Nov 11, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has slammed the popular American television show Saturday Night Live (SNL) after a recent episode featured comedian Dana Carvey impersonating him. The sketch was part of the show's response to President-elect Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election. In the cold open skit, Carvey, wearing a black MAGA hat, joked as Musk: "Check it out dark MAGA... But seriously, I run the country now."

Discontent aired

Musk expressed his displeasure on social media platform X

Musk took to his own social media platform, X, to vent his anger over the impersonation and SNL. He wrote, "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality." "Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," he added. This was in reference to allegations that Harris broke the Equal Time rule by appearing on SNL before the election.

Impersonation critique

Musk further criticized Carvey's impersonation in another post

In another post, Musk criticized Carvey's impersonation by saying, "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey." He also claimed SNL was bitter about Trump's win, saying, "They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won @nbcsnl." Interestingly, Musk himself hosted an episode of SNL back in 2021.

Election involvement

Musk's support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election

Musk was a high-profile Trump supporter in the 2024 presidential election, donating nearly $120 million to a pro-Trump super PAC. He also spoke at rallies for Trump and started a $1 million-per-day giveaway for registered voters. On election night, Musk was seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and appeared in a victory photo after the results were declared.