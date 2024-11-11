Why Elon Musk is unhappy with 'SNL's skit on him
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has slammed the popular American television show Saturday Night Live (SNL) after a recent episode featured comedian Dana Carvey impersonating him. The sketch was part of the show's response to President-elect Donald Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election. In the cold open skit, Carvey, wearing a black MAGA hat, joked as Musk: "Check it out dark MAGA... But seriously, I run the country now."
Musk expressed his displeasure on social media platform X
Musk took to his own social media platform, X, to vent his anger over the impersonation and SNL. He wrote, "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality." "Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," he added. This was in reference to allegations that Harris broke the Equal Time rule by appearing on SNL before the election.
Musk further criticized Carvey's impersonation in another post
In another post, Musk criticized Carvey's impersonation by saying, "Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey." He also claimed SNL was bitter about Trump's win, saying, "They are so mad that @realDonaldTrump won @nbcsnl." Interestingly, Musk himself hosted an episode of SNL back in 2021.
Musk's support for Trump in the 2024 presidential election
Musk was a high-profile Trump supporter in the 2024 presidential election, donating nearly $120 million to a pro-Trump super PAC. He also spoke at rallies for Trump and started a $1 million-per-day giveaway for registered voters. On election night, Musk was seen at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and appeared in a victory photo after the results were declared.