Bluesky is developing a paid subscription tier, offering exclusive features like high-quality video uploads and unique avatar customization.

Despite this, Bluesky remains committed to keeping its platform free and accessible to all users, not favoring paid subscribers.

The paid tier is under development

Bluesky to introduce paid subscription: Here's what you will get

By Akash Pandey 01:33 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story The fast-growing microblogging platform Bluesky has announced plans to launch a paid subscription service. The company's user base has grown exponentially from two million users in November 2023 to over 13 million users. Bluesky's Chief Operating Officer Rose Wang confirmed the development during an announcement on Thursday.

Subscription details

Bluesky's paid tier: A closer look

The upcoming paid tier is still in the works, but it will be offering exclusive features to subscribers. To start with, these will include the ability to upload higher-quality videos and customize profiles with unique avatar colors and frames. However, Bluesky has promised that more exclusive features are in the pipeline for future release.

User assurance

Commitment to free access

Despite launching a paid tier, Bluesky has emphasized its commitment to keeping the platform free for everyone. The company wrote in a blog post, "We believe that information and conversation should be easily accessible, not locked down. We won't uprank accounts simply because they're subscribing to a paid tier." This highlights Bluesky's commitment to ensuring equal access for all users, irrespective of their subscription.

Platform evolution

Journey and user reception

Bluesky was first launched in 2021 as a "proof of concept" for the decentralized AT Protocol. After running as a private beta for more than a year, it has become popular among users unhappy with X or Threads. A recent incident in Brazil, which temporarily suspended X, saw hundreds of thousands of Brazilians trying out Bluesky as an alternative platform.