Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election

'Outcome not what we wanted...': Kamala Harris after election defeat

By Chanshimla Varah 09:31 am Nov 07, 202409:31 am

What's the story Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the 2024 United States presidential election to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday. Speaking at Howard University, her alma mater, she accepted the results' disappointment but urged supporters to stay hopeful and keep fighting for democracy. "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said during her concession speech.

Concession speech

Harris emphasizes peaceful transition, unity in defeat

Harris emphasized the need for a peaceful transition of power and reiterated that she had spoken with Trump to offer help with the transition. She also spoke about unity and working together despite political differences. "My allegiance to all three is why I am here to say, while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she said.

Better future

Not a time to throw up our hands: Harris

Addressing young people specifically, Harris stated that the most important thing is to never give up trying to make the world a better place. "You have power, and don't you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before," said Harris. "This is not a time to throw up our hands — this is a time to roll up our sleeves."

Election results

Trump secures key swing states, wins presidency

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner early Wednesday after he won key swing states including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He won 295 electoral votes against Harris's 226, exceeding the required 270 for victory. The victory brings him back to the presidency after his first term ended in 2020. In his victory speech, Trump promised to "Make America Great Again, again," thanking his supporters and campaign team for their dedication.

Presidential transition

Biden praises Harris's campaign, ensures smooth transition

President Joe Biden lauded Harris's campaign efforts in a statement after her concession speech. He called appointing her as vice president "the best decision I made." Biden also spoke with Trump to ensure a smooth transition and invited him to meet at the White House. The election witnessed high voter turnout with key issues such as the economy, immigration, inflation, and healthcare taking center stage.