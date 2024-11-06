Summarize Simplifying... In short India has praised the high voter turnout in the recent Jammu and Kashmir elections as a testament to its democratic institutions, while criticizing Pakistan for spreading misinformation about the region.

This comes after Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, urged India to reverse its actions in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:22 pm Nov 06, 2024

What's the story India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations for raking up the Kashmir issue, calling it "disinformation." Rajiv Shukla, who represented India, said "real democracies function differently," referring to the recent successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the elections were free and fair with record voter turnout. The elections were held over three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

High voter turnout in J&K elections

The voter turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir elections was commendable, with Phase 1 at 61.38%, Phase 2 at 57.31% and Phase 3 at an impressive 69.9%. Shukla claimed these numbers reflect the people's faith in India's democratic institutions. He accused Pakistan of routinely peddling lies about Jammu and Kashmir, and asked them to participate constructively instead of pushing a divisive agenda at international forums.

Pakistan's PM calls for reversal of actions in J&K

Earlier this year, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called on India to reverse its actions in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Sharif had claimed that India rejected proposals for mutual strategic restraint and threatened to cross the line of control into Azad Kashmir. In response, Shukla had urged collaboration against misinformation to promote peace and a better world.