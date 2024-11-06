Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential elections

Trump wins US elections, marks unprecedented comeback to White House

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:11 pm Nov 06, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Following a closely contested race, former President Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Associated Press reported. Trump's win marks a rare comeback, making him the second United States president to serve non-consecutive terms. Elected as the 47th president, he campaigned to revive the "American dream" and enhance economic prosperity, defeating Harris on Wednesday.

To recall, Trump left the White House after losing to Joe Biden. Trump's first term ran from 2016 to 2020 after his win over Hillary Clinton. A second term once seemed unlikely due to his contentious 2020 exit and recent legal challenges. Additionally, many pundits had described the 2024 elections as one of the most closely contested polls in recent US history.

Trump secured North Carolina early and maintained a close lead in key states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Georgia, he made a strong comeback, reclaiming the battleground state he lost in 2020. This victory bolstered his position and gave a major boost to the Republican Party, bringing them closer to winning.

When announcing his 2024 candidacy, Trump outlined key initiatives, including a mass deportation operation, renewed Muslim ban, tariffs on imports, and creation of "freedom cities" on federal land as part of his initial agenda. On the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Trump stated he would "encourage" Russia to act against any NATO member that fails to meet its financial commitments, though he later softened this stance slightly.

He has also suggested a potential US withdrawal from NATO if members don't increase defense spending. Additionally, Trump had claimed he'd end the Ukraine war before his inauguration, if elected. Regarding Israel and Hamas, Trump voiced support for Benjamin Netanyahu, urging Israel to end its Gaza offensive swiftly, saying Israel is "losing the PR war."

On immigration, Trump vowed the largest deportation operation in US history, a cornerstone of his policy since 2016. Trump will officially be inaugurated in January, 2025. Notably, in the US, while the presidential election occurs in November, the new President's inauguration is scheduled for January.