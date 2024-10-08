Summarize Simplifying... In short Cognizant, a major IT firm, has been found guilty of favoring South Asian employees over non-Indian workers in the US.

Despite the company's defense of its visa practices and commitment to diversity, three "Caucasian" employees claimed they were unfairly dismissed and replaced by "visa-ready" Indian workers.

Cognizant plans to appeal the verdict, maintaining its compliance with US laws and reduced reliance on the H1-B visa program. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The verdict comes from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017

Cognizant found guilty of discriminating against non-Indian workers in US

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:45 pm Oct 08, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Cognizant has been found guilty by a US jury for discriminatory practices against non-Indian employees. The jury has recommended the company pay punitive damages to those affected by these practices. The verdict comes from a class-action lawsuit filed in 2017, which Cognizant failed to dismiss last month when a previous trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Appeal planned

Cognizant plans to appeal against discrimination verdict

Reacting to the verdict, a Cognizant representative said the company was disappointed and would appeal. Jeff DeMarrais, speaking on behalf of the company, reiterated their commitment to equal employment opportunities for all employees. He added that Cognizant has built a diverse and inclusive workplace, that promotes a culture of belonging where all employees feel valued and have opportunities for growth and success.

Visa defense

Cognizant defends its visa practices amid allegations

In July, Bloomberg News had reported that Cognizant was one of the several outsourcing firms accused of exploiting loopholes in the H-1B visa lottery system. Defending its practices, the company had said it is fully compliant with US laws regarding the visa process. Cognizant had also said that it has increased its US hiring and reduced reliance on the H1-B program in recent years.

Bias claims

Lawsuit alleges bias toward South Asian employees

The lawsuit against Cognizant was filed by three employees who identified themselves as "Caucasian." They alleged that the company preferred South Asians in employment decisions. The plaintiffs claimed they were fired after being sidelined with no work for five weeks and then replaced by "visa-ready" workers from India, ready to be deployed to US projects and assignments.