Angelina pleads with Brad to 'end fighting' amid winery lawsuit

What's the story Angelina Jolie has urged her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, to cease their ongoing legal battle over the shared French winery, Château Miraval. The dispute originated in 2021 when Jolie decided to sell her winery shares, a move Pitt alleges violated their agreement. In response, Pitt filed a lawsuit seeking $67M plus punitive damages. According to Jolie's lawyer, "Brad Pitt has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more."

Allegations of control and abuse surfaced amid lawsuit

Jolie's lawyer further stated, "Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to cover his personal misconduct and abuse." In April, Jolie claimed that Pitt had altered their initial agreement by refusing to buy her shares unless she signed a more extensive NDA. This claim has been strongly refuted by Pitt's legal team. Now, Jolie has asked him to "end the fighting" and drop the lawsuit.

Jolie now has to 'obtain necessary evidence'

Jolie's legal team said, "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong," reported Page Six. Married in 2014, the couple got divorced in 2019 and have been in the headlines for the ugly circumstances that defined their separation.

Pitt's camp accused Jolie's team of misleading tactics

A source close to Pitt alleged that the recent abuse accusations are part of a pattern for Jolie and her legal team. The source claimed that Jolie's team often introduces "misleading, inaccurate, and/or irrelevant information as a distraction" when a decision goes against them.

Jolie-Pitt children distance themselves amid parents' legal battle

The couple, who separated in 2016, have been embroiled in a prolonged custody battle over their six children. Several of the adult Jolie-Pitt children have dropped 'Pitt' from their surname. Reports suggest that Pitt has "virtually no contact" with his adult children and "limited visits" with his youngest kids. Meanwhile, Pitt has reportedly moved on personally and is now publicly dating model Ines de Ramon, first linked together in 2022.