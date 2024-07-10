In brief Simplifying... In brief Brad Pitt reportedly has minimal contact with his adult children, a situation that has been highlighted by his daughter Shiloh's decision to legally drop "Pitt" from her name.

Despite these personal challenges, Pitt continues to fulfill his professional commitments abroad, even as he grapples with the pain of distance from his children.

Brad Pitt's busy schedule affects family time

Brad Pitt basically has no contact with adult children: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:05 pm Jul 10, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Brad Pitt, the 60-year-old actor, reportedly has minimal contact with his adult children. His visits with his younger ones have also been limited due to his busy filming schedule for the upcoming racing movie F1. A source close to the family revealed to People that Pitt's engagement with his children has significantly reduced in recent months. The actor shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who predominantly cares for them as per their custody agreement.

Name changes

Shiloh dropped 'Pitt' from name, other children may follow

"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," said the source. This comes months after Pitt's daughter Shiloh legally dropped "Pitt" from her name on her 18th birthday, a decision that reportedly saddened the actor. "He's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source revealed in June. This event has sparked questions about potential name changes within the family as Vivienne's (15) recent credit in a musical production Playbill omitted "Pitt."

Career commitment

Pitt continues professional commitments amid personal challenges

Despite the evolving dynamics of his family life, Pitt continues to fulfill his professional commitments overseas. However, insiders reveal that the reminders of his altered family situation are difficult for him to bear. "He's still happy with Ines [de Ramon, his girlfriend]," a source added, but the distance from his children "pains him."