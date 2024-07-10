Brad Pitt basically has no contact with adult children: Report
Brad Pitt, the 60-year-old actor, reportedly has minimal contact with his adult children. His visits with his younger ones have also been limited due to his busy filming schedule for the upcoming racing movie F1. A source close to the family revealed to People that Pitt's engagement with his children has significantly reduced in recent months. The actor shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who predominantly cares for them as per their custody agreement.
Shiloh dropped 'Pitt' from name, other children may follow
"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," said the source. This comes months after Pitt's daughter Shiloh legally dropped "Pitt" from her name on her 18th birthday, a decision that reportedly saddened the actor. "He's aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source revealed in June. This event has sparked questions about potential name changes within the family as Vivienne's (15) recent credit in a musical production Playbill omitted "Pitt."
Pitt continues professional commitments amid personal challenges
Despite the evolving dynamics of his family life, Pitt continues to fulfill his professional commitments overseas. However, insiders reveal that the reminders of his altered family situation are difficult for him to bear. "He's still happy with Ines [de Ramon, his girlfriend]," a source added, but the distance from his children "pains him."