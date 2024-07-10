In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Munjya' has been a box office hit, raking in a whopping ₹99.53cr in its first 33 days.

Box office collection of 'Munjya' on 33rd day

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya, under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar and production by Maddock Films, witnessed a stagnant performance in its box office collection on the 33rd day (Tuesday), with earnings of around ₹0.28cr India net. Despite a strong performance in the initial weeks, the movie's earnings have been on a steady decline. The film stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Steady decline observed in 'Munjya' box office collection

Munjya had a strong start, amassing an impressive ₹35.3cr India net in its first week. The second week saw a slight dip to ₹32.65cr, marking a change of -7.51%. A more substantial drop was observed in the third week with earnings falling to ₹22.95cr, a decrease of 29.71%. By the fourth week, the collection had sharply declined to ₹6.1cr, indicating a drop of 73.42%.

'Munjya' experiences fluctuations in fifth week collections

The fifth week for Munjya kicked off with a collection of ₹0.3cr on Friday, which rose to ₹0.7cr on Saturday and further to ₹1cr on Sunday. However, the collection took a downturn again to ₹0.25cr on Monday and slightly increased to ₹0.28cr on Tuesday. Despite these fluctuations, the film managed to gather an estimated total of ₹99.53cr India net over its first 33 days at the box office.