Action film 'Kill' dominates box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:22 pm Jul 10, 202401:22 pm

What's the story The action film Kill, starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya, continues to perform well at the box office. After opening with a collection of ₹1.25 crore, the film saw steady earnings over the next few days, reaching a total of ₹8.7 crore by its fifth day. Despite a significant drop in earnings on Monday to ₹1.3 crore (in comparison to its Sunday haul), Kill has outperformed expectations overall.

Film collaboration

'Kill' marked first collaboration between Dharma and Sikhya

The film Kill, released on July 5, 2024, marked the first collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment. The cast includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness on September 7, 2023, and was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Film synopsis

'Kill' plot centers on a high-stakes train mission

The storyline of Kill revolves around an army commando, Amrit, portrayed by Lakshya. Amrit embarks on a high-stakes mission aboard a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his love interest Tulika, played by Tanya Maniktala, from Juyal's character, Fani. The film's trailer hinted at intense action and violent scenes, marking a departure from the usual style of Johar and Monga's films.

Critical reception

'Kill' received mixed to positive reviews from critics

Kill has garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics since its premiere. Despite a significant drop in box office earnings on its fourth day, Kill has managed to outperform expectations overall with a total collection of ₹8.7 crore by its fifth day. On Day 5 (Tuesday), it earned ₹1.3 crore.