Despite being touted as India's most violent film, 'Kill', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, is facing stiff competition from Prabhas's sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The film, which premiered at international film festivals, revolves around a train journey turned battlefield.

However, its box office performance may be affected by the upcoming release of Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira'.

Box office collections drop for 'Kill'

'Kill's Monday collection surpasses its premiere day haul

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:17 pm Jul 09, 202412:17 pm

What's the story The action-packed film Kill, featuring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, experienced a significant drop in box office collections on its fourth day, earning ₹1.3cr, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. This figure represents a decrease of over 50% from the Sunday collections of ₹2.7cr. However, Monday's earnings still surpassed the film's opening day collection of ₹1.25cr.

Market competition

'Kill' faces stiff competition from 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Despite being marketed as India's most violent film, Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, is facing tough competition from Prabhas's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. Trade critics have opined that Kill could have done better if it had been released on a different date.

Global recognition

'Kill' premiered at international film festivals

Kill made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival last year in the Midnight Madness section and was later showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival. The plot of the film centers around a passenger train bound for New Delhi that turns into a battlefield as two commandos confront an invading army of 40 bandits. Despite positive reviews and word-of-mouth, Kill struggled to register significant growth over its opening weekend due to competition from Kalki 2898 AD.

Upcoming competition

'Sarfira' release may impact 'Kill's future performance

The future box office performance of Kill may be influenced by the release of Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira, scheduled for Friday. Despite this, Sarfira is anticipated to have a single-digit opening, which could potentially allow Kill to continue generating respectable numbers from its target audience. As it stands, the total collection for Kill currently amounts to ₹7.4cr.