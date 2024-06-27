In brief Simplifying... In brief The multi-lingual film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is expected to make a splash with an opening day collection of around ₹20 crore.

The film, which creatively incorporates elements from the Mahabharata, has generated immense buzz due to its grand scale, high budget, and extensive promotions.

If it surpasses ₹24 crore on the first day, it could become the highest opener of 2024, indicating a positive word of mouth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kalki 2898 AD' looks at massive BO opening

'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi looking at ₹20+cr Day 1 opening

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:39 am Jun 27, 202409:39 am

What's the story The much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring a host of celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, has finally been released. This marks the first collaboration between Padukone and Prabhas. The movie's dystopian science fiction theme set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD has generated significant buzz. It is one of the most expensive productions in Indian cinema history.

Speculations

Box office predictions for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film was released in six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English, and Kannada. While speaking with Filmibeat, producer and film trade analyst Girish Johar expressed his hopes for the movie's opening day collection to be around ₹15-20 crore. Johar also speculated that Kalki 2898 AD could surpass Fighter, the highest opener of 2024 with a collection of ₹22.5 crore, if it manages to capitalize on its insane buzz.

Plot

'Kalki 2898 AD' and its unique narrative

Kalki 2898 AD reportedly weaves in elements from the Mahabharata, set in 3102 BC. However, director Ashwin clarified during an interaction with Deadline that the film "does not involve any characters actively worshipped by large numbers of Hindus." He further explained that viewers can interpret it as a deeply religious story or simply as a narrative about someone born with immense power who finds his mentor along the way.

Expectations

High expectations surround 'Kalki 2898 AD' release

The film's grand scale, high budget, and extensive promotions have set high expectations for its performance. Johar emphasized that the anticipation is particularly high due to these factors. He suggested that if the film's opening day collection exceeds ₹24 crore, it would indicate a positive word of mouth. This could make Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi version) the highest opener of 2024.