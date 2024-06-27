In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to feature characters from the epic 'Mahabharata', including Ashwatthama, Kripacharya, and Vyasa.

'Kalki 2898 AD': 'Mahabharata' characters likely to feature in epic

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jun 27, 202402:00 am

What's the story The forthcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, seamlessly blends the future with mythology. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film, slated to be released on Thursday, draws its inspiration from the Mahabharata and Kalki Purana, ancient texts believed to be authored by sages Ved Vyasa and Agastya respectively. The trailer has already introduced Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, an immortal warrior from the Mahabharata. Let's take a look at other mythological characters who may appear in the movie.

Ashwatthama and Uttara

Ashwatthama's redemption arc and the chosen one

In Kalki 2898 AD, Ashwatthama, who was cursed by Lord Krishna for misusing the most powerful weapon known to humankind, Brahmastra, against Abhimanyu's wife Uttara, is shown on a path of redemption. He is seen protecting Padukone's pregnant character, who is expected to give birth to the chosen one - believed to be Lord Kalki, the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu as per the Kalki Purana. Malvika Nair portrays Uttara, setting the stage for a charged-up conflict.

Kripacharya, Vyasa

Other potential character references in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The film may also feature references to Kripacharya, an immortal character from Mahabharata who served as a council member of the Kuru Kingdom and taught archery and warfare to the Pandavas and the Kauravas. Both Ashwatthama and Kripacharya fought for the Kauravas in Mahabharata, suggesting possible encounters between them in Kalki 2898 AD. Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata and also considered an immortal, may also be referenced.

Lord Vishnu, Lord Hanuman

Will we see Lord Vishnu and Lord Hanuman, too?

The narrative of the film, centered around Lord Vishnu's tenth incarnation, might also link to Lord Hanuman, an immortal devotee of Lord Vishnu as per Valmiki's Ramayana. Notably, Mahabharata suggests that Lord Hanuman was present during the Kurukshetra war. Parashurama, another incarnation of Lord Vishnu and an immortal according to the Ramayana and Mahabharata, may also be seen. Will the film do justice to such a gravitas-laden and culturally important text? We will find out on Thursday.