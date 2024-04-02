Amitabh Bachchan travels via Mumbai Coastal Road; calls it 'marvel'
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently experienced the newly inaugurated Mumbai Coastal Road, expressing his admiration for the impressive infrastructure. The actor shared a video of his journey through the tunnel, describing it as a "marvel." In his luxury vehicle, Bachchan captured the drive as he entered from Haji Ali and exited halfway to Marine Drive.
Watch Bachchan's experience here
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unveiled the initial phase
The first phase of the coastal road connecting Haji Ali to Marine Drive was inaugurated last month by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister praised the 10.5-kilometer-long stretch, accessible from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points with an exit at Marine Lines, as an "engineering marvel".
Coastal Road's next phase to be ready by May
The engineering marvel, built using cutting-edge technology, is expected to have its next phase ready for traffic in May. Once completed, the 53 km-long route will connect to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend up to Dahisar. The road was inaugurated on the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Separately, work-wise, Bachchan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.