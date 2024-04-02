Next Article

Amitabh Bachchan has shared his experience of travelling through Mumbai Coastal Road

Amitabh Bachchan travels via Mumbai Coastal Road; calls it 'marvel'

By Aikantik Bag 01:56 pm Apr 02, 202401:56 pm

What's the story Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently experienced the newly inaugurated Mumbai Coastal Road, expressing his admiration for the impressive infrastructure. The actor shared a video of his journey through the tunnel, describing it as a "marvel." In his luxury vehicle, Bachchan captured the drive as he entered from Haji Ali and exited halfway to Marine Drive.

Twitter Post

Watch Bachchan's experience here

Inauguration

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unveiled the initial phase

The first phase of the coastal road connecting Haji Ali to Marine Drive was inaugurated last month by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister praised the 10.5-kilometer-long stretch, accessible from Worli Seaface, Haji Ali interchange and Amarson's interchange points with an exit at Marine Lines, as an "engineering marvel".

Road expansion

Coastal Road's next phase to be ready by May

The engineering marvel, built using cutting-edge technology, is expected to have its next phase ready for traffic in May. Once completed, the 53 km-long route will connect to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and extend up to Dahisar. The road was inaugurated on the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Separately, work-wise, Bachchan will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.