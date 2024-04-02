Next Article

Park Chan-wook is set to helm a thriller as his next

Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin considering Park Chan-wook's upcoming thriller

By Aikantik Bag 01:36 pm Apr 02, 202401:36 pm

What's the story Renowned South Korean actors Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin are reportedly considering roles in an upcoming thriller, reported Korean media on Tuesday. The film is set to be directed by acclaimed director Park Chan-wook, known for his successful works such as Oldboy, The Handmaiden, and Decision to Leave. Lee and Son are known for projects such as Inside Men and Crash Landing on You, respectively.

Agencies have confirmed the development

BH Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment, the agencies representing Lee and Son respectively, have confirmed the reports. They stated that their clients are currently reviewing the offers with a positive outlook. This potential collaboration has sparked interest as it could signify a reunion between Lee and director Park after two decades. The duo previously collaborated on the films Joint Security Area in 2000 and Three... Extremes in 2004.

Potential reunion has sparked buzz in film industry

This project, if accepted by the actors, would be their first collaboration, adding to the anticipation surrounding this film. It will also mark Son's comeback after the K-drama Thirty-Nine in 2022. Lee's latest work includes Concrete Utopia, Our Blues, and the global sensation Squid Game. The actor has second season of Squid Game, The Match, and I Believe in a Thing Called Love in the pipeline.