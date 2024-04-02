Next Article

'No similarities': 'Maidaan' director dismisses comparisons with 'Chak De! India'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:26 pm Apr 02, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the director of the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, has dismissed comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed 2007 sports drama, Chak De! India. In a recent conversation with India Today, Sharma expressed his frustration over such comparisons. He emphasized that the only similarity between the two films is that they both involve 22 players pursuing one ball on the field. Maidaan is slated to hit theaters on April 10, clashing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The difference

'The story is different, the struggle is different'

Elaborating on the comparison point, Sharma said, "As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players." "There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field," he said, adding, "The story is different, the struggle is different." To note, while CDI focuses on hockey, Maidaan focuses on football.

Film's focus

'Maidaan' is not a sports biopic, says director

Further in the interview, Sharma clarified that his upcoming movie is not a sports biopic but the journey of Syed Abdul Rahim. "Maidaan is about his [Abdul Rahim's] emotional journey. Football is just the medium," he stated. For those unaware, the film narrates the tale of Abdul Rahim, a football coach who brought significant changes to Indian football during the late 1950s. Backed by Boney Kapoor, it also features Priya Mani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Filmmaking challenges

Sharma discussed the challenges of creating 'Maidaan'

Sharma discussed the difficulties of crafting a period drama based on football. He stated, "Challenges are always good, as one would get bored making the same films." "The most important thing is that audiences will finally get to know about this man. They need to know what he's done for the country. There is no jingoism, just his utmost love for India and football."

Football passion

Director's newfound interest in football

Sharma, primarily a cricket player, confessed to "not knowing even a single rule of the game" and developed an interest in football while researching for Maidaan. He also shared his perspective on why football hasn't achieved the same popularity as cricket in India, stating, "The change is happening at the grassroots level. We were called the 'Brazil of Asia' by the FIFA chief once." "I think once we start getting more medals, youngsters will get more interested.