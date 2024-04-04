Next Article

Deepika Padukone gets global acclaim

The Academy pays tribute to Deepika's 'Deewani Mastani'; see post

By Aikantik Bag 10:51 am Apr 04, 2024

What's the story The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently paid tribute to Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on their official Instagram account. They posted a clip from her song Deewani Mastani from the 2015 magnum opus Bajirao Mastani. This recognition has caused excitement among her global fan base. The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also starred Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Recognition

Padukone received global praise after the recognition

The Academy, known worldwide for its recognition of cinematic excellence, captioned the clip: "Deepika Padukone performing "Deewani Mastani" (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie 'Bajirao Mastani.' Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas." This acknowledgment sparked a wave of global applause for the actor, with numerous congratulatory comments pouring in.

Reaction

Singh and fans commented on the post

Among the many congratulatory comments was one from Padukone's spouse, Singh. He expressed his admiration with the word "mesmeric!" Fans echoed Singh's sentiment, with one remarking, "Deepika as Mastani is iconic so mesmerizing, you can't take your eyes off her." Another fan added, "The beauty of Deepika in this song, I don't think any other actress would be able to pull this off like her."

Twitter Post

