Box office collection: 'Aadujeevitham' seeks commercial stability for longevity

By Aikantik Bag 10:08 am Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their stellar content and out-of-the-box storytelling. In the recent past, we have seen several films like 2018 and Manjummel Boys becoming box office phenomenon due to word of mouth across India. The recently released Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran shows the same spark and is currently seeking stability for box office longevity.

Box office

Inching closer to the ₹50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Blessy directorial earned ₹3.75 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned ₹43.85 crore in India. The film experienced a slight dip on weekdays and aims to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan, KR Gokul, and Talin Al Balushi, among others.

