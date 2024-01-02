Box office collection: 'Salaar' reigns supreme on second week

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Salaar' reigns supreme on second week

By Aikantik Bag 09:38 am Jan 02, 202409:38 am

'Salaar' box office collection

Rebel Star Prabhas is indomitable at the box office and his recently released actioner Salaar is minting like a boss. The movie is marching toward the Rs. 650 crore mark globally and has surprisingly shown growth on the second Monday owing to a festive day. After a lucrative week, the makers will aim to keep up the momentum in the coming days.

2/3

Marching toward Rs. 400cr mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 15.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 360.77 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews and has emerged successful after being pitted against Dunki. The cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Easwari Rao, among others. The project is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

3/3

Twitter Post